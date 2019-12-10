Owensboro Municipal Utilities and United Way have joined forces for a new winter-clothing drive called "Spread the Warmth."
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said the initiative is to invite the public to donate new or gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves for men, women and children.
Dixon said the utility began the winter-clothing drive on Thanksgiving and that it will end on Jan. 15.
"It's Christmastime but it's not just cold at Christmas; it's cold well after that," Dixon said.
Dixon said OMU employees participate in several in-house charity causes throughout the year.
"It started out as something we were going to do just amongst ourselves as employees," Dixon said. "…But we got to talking about it and we thought maybe there are people in the community looking to donate as well."
OMU reached out to United Way to help identify local organizations that could benefit from the community's generosity.
David Ross, United Way president and CEO, said partnerships such as OMU's are becoming a frequent request.
"Throughout our network of partner agencies and our donors, we're moving more product from people who have it to people who need it," Ross said. "It's something we're happy to do and happy where we can."
Ross said there are about 70 nonprofits that United Way will communicate with before the drive ends.
"What we hope to hear back is where the needs are and then we can pass that back along to OMU," Ross said. "So as they gather these coats and they begin to distribute them, our hope is that every person in our area who needs a coat gets one."
And based on past experience, Ross said local schools and homeless shelters will likely be among the places that could be assisted by a winter-clothing drive.
"While our homeless shelters are extremely important to have covered, there's also a need with schoolchildren and with people who are outside the system," Ross said. "We have a lot of people out there working and doing the best they can. And a new or gently used coat would help them."
OMU is accepting the winter-clothing donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at its 2070 Tamarack Road customer service location.
"We want to encourage people to go through your closet," Ross said. "If you've got four coats that are the same color and you no longer wear, then consider dropping a couple of those coats off to the (OMU) customer service center. Because there's somebody out there who needs one."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.