The Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Thruston Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR responded late Saturday to a two-vehicle collision at the 2200 mile marker of the Wendell Ford Expressway.
According to a press release issued by the DCSO, a 1999 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on the road, and a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The two vehicles hit head-on.
The driver of the truck, Preston Crist, 29, and passengers Anastasia Crist, 26, and a 2-year-old, all of Rockport, Indiana, were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. A 6-month-old in the vehicle, also of Rockport, Indiana, was taken to OHRH, then transferred to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead on the scene, and the Daviess County Coroner's Office will release their name after family notifications have been made, the report said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, the report said.
