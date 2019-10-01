• The orchestras of Daviess County Middle School and Daviess County High School will present their fall concert at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Auditorium, 4255 New Hartford Road.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy music provided by students in grades 6-12. The orchestras will be directed by Karen Higdon, Daviess County Public Schools orchestra director; and Kyle Payton, assistant high school director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.