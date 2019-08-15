On top of things

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Sami Fahmawi with PHD Contractors out of Owensboro applies an epoxy primer to the new concrete surface of the Ronald Lee Logsdon Spraypark at Smothers Park Wednesday, in the continuation of the feature’s resurfacing. After the epoxy is applied, a final blue coat of paint will be added before the spraypark reopens.

 Greg Eans

On top of things

