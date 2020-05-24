Life is not like it used to be and for many of us, it might never be that way again.
And here’s one old boy who would like to see some of our so-called experts get their prediction heads together and give us something with a little more grip in it. One says we’ll get back to normal in the near future and another says it won’t happen anytime in the near future. One says we’ll have an effective vaccine for the coronavirus soon and another says it will be at least a year.
And what about the nation’s pocketbook that has taken a critical beating in the past few weeks? Countless billions or trillions have been shelled out for a lot of OK reasons and nobody is saying how that money will be recouped.
Not since the great depression has the nation’s economy taken such a beating, but some — politics excused — are saying it will soon recover, and everything will be normal again.
As Col. Potter on television’s M.A.S.H. was fond of saying: Mule muffins.
But I hope they’re right. I really do. I also hope I get my hair back, and that the three-plus inches I’ve lost to shrinkage will return and that the two most powerful parties will happily congregate and forever be in total harmony.
For the record, that last part is not intended to be a violation of my anti-political stand.
Politics will be in total harmony when we have a record snow in August, when children push their cell phones aside and start playing outside again and when gasoline remains the same price for three days.
•••
It was many years ago when my youngest son, Kelly, came home with a story he heard about some Boy Scouts going fishing on a frozen lake. While this tale is in no way literally objectionable, the closing line might, in the eyes of some, have underlying implications.
Anyway, the young boys going out onto the ice, realize a hole will have to be cut in the ice if any fish are going to be caught.
With that in mind, they turn to the job of cutting a hole that will be big enough for all of the club members to have room to possibly catch a whopper.
With the hole properly cut, the boys circled the hole and begin their fishing adventure.
From out of nowhere, a large bear makes its way onto the ice, walks up to the hole where the scouts are and immediately becomes a bother.
Realizing something has to be done, one of the scouts gets up and kicks the bear in the ice hole.
So there. With no moral editing found necessary, it is hoped the rather humble attempt at humor will be accepted with the thought in mind that writers sometimes give up professionalism for a little something with which to fulfill their column-writing obligation.
Have a nice and forgiving day.
