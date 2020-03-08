Many minds are filled with memories of stories starting with “once upon a time.”
In those magical times when life was more than an electronic device, most stories told or read by parents to their little ones start with those words.
When young boys and girls heard those starting words they knew with certainty that something beautiful and exciting was going to follow.
Once upon a time.
Are you getting all worked up? Are your senses getting all geared up and your minds prepared for a return to that wonderful time?
Well now your old Sunday columnist is going to jump around with a few “once upon a time” bits and pieces, but don’t expect your mental juices to spill forth like ocean tidal waves.
Ready?
Once upon a time, little boys played with toy airplanes made out of balsa wood and rubber bands and not those constructed of electric motors and other assorted gadgets capable of delivering packages to doorsteps.
Once upon a time, a backyard without a line on which to hang wet clothes very likely was a home with not many clean garments.
Once upon a time, a den was a place for angry lions and not a place to watch television and rock the grandbabies.
Once upon a time — and all time since — a lot of young men and women, dedicated themselves to the field of medicine and went in search of their PHDs. A very honorable goal. And then a lot of other folks went after their PHDs after never having seen the inside of a medical school. And that was OK, too. What they ended up with was a lot of post hole diggers.
Once upon a time there was a backyard sometimes filled with laughing and excited grandchildren. Then all of a sudden they were gobbled up by years and that yard now is nothing more than whatever a yard is without fun-loving grandchildren.
Once upon a time children carried their books to and from school in satchels or strapped by a belt. But no more. Laptops don’t need either.
Once upon a time, a game of marbles was as commonplace as coffee for breakfast. Not anymore. Seeing such a game today would prompt a question such as: “What in the world are those boys doing playing in that dirt when they could be nailed to their cell phones?
One upon a time there was a young newsman who had no idea where his new journalism career would take him. But that didn’t seem to matter. Thanks to some very good and understanding editors and publishers, he was taken by the hand and landed right here.
