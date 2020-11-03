Kentuckians found two constitutional amendments on the ballot Tuesday.
The first -- a crime victim's bill of rights -- passed 960,620 to 560,565.
The second would have changed the qualifications, and the term of office from four years to eight years for District Court judges.
It was defeated 1,068,789 to 476,790.
