One person died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle collision at U.S. 431 and Hill Bridge Road early Monday morning that forced the closure of U.S. 431 in both directions.
The Daviess County Sheriff's office, Owensboro Police Department, Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) Inc. responded to the three-vehicle collision, that occurred at 5:23 a.m. Monday.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Joseph Howard, 46, the driver, and Nicholas Moorman, 35, a passenger, both of Owensboro, were traveling southbound on U.S. 431 in a 2012 Nissan Altima when the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze pulled out of Hill Bridge Road into the path of Howard's vehicle.
After colliding, the Nissan Altima went through a guardrail and came to rest in a ditch on the west side of the roadway. The Chevrolet Cruze came to rest sideways in the southbound lane. Shortly after the initial collision, a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by James Forsythe, 32, was traveling southbound on U.S. 431 and struck the Chevrolet Cruze, again in the passenger side.
The driver of the Chevy Cruze was transported by AMR to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Howard, Moorman and Forsythe were transported to OHRH with non-life threatening injuries.
According to reports, none of the people involved in the collision were wearing seat belts. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Daviess County Coroner's Office pending family notification.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.