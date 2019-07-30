The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a one-vehicle wreck that killed a woman on U.S. 60, formerly known as the U.S. 60 bypass.
The wreck occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said the driver was heading west near the intersection of I-165 when her vehicle left the road, went into the median and overturned.
The victim was ejected, Smith said. A coroner was called to the scene.
Shortly after that wreck, a second collision involving three to four vehicles occurred on at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 231. Smith said he did not believe there were any injuries in the second accident.
The former bypass was shut down in all lanes so deputies could begin their investigation, Smith said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.