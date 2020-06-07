I wish I had known my grandfathers. And I wish they had known me.
So why all of this late-age wishing for something that apparently was not meant to be?
I’m not sure about some things and there’s nobody left to ask.
One thing I am sure of. A caring papaw in the eyes of a youngster is not something to miss out on. It can be a chapter in life that all other chapters can be built on.
But first things first.
While I have mentioned some of my seven grandchildren in this column, it was never intended as a vehicle for building their cases. However, there are times when something happens that makes an old papaw boil over with pride and his love mechanism work overtime.
I was sitting at home doing nothing on Memorial Day when my cell phone rang, It was my granddaughter Catherine and she had a very, very important question dealing with her and her younger sister, Corrie. “Hi Papaw, this is Catherine and Corey and I was wondering if you would do something for us.”
Needless to say, the answer was yes without a doubt.
“What we want, Papaw, is for you to show us how to make banana pudding and a strawberry cake.”
“Absolutely,” I replied.
Without putting on the old bragging hat, there are a few people out there who will tell you I make a fantastic banana pudding and strawberry cake. The proof, they say, is in the eating.
With the plan in place, Catherine and Corrie picked me up at my house, and we all went to the grocery store to pick up the necessary ingredients. Then it was and on to the girls’ home where the magic would be performed.
What a great time! What an absolutely great time!
Sharing the cooking information he had picked up from his mom and mother-in-law, old papaw and his two loving granddaughters put the banana pudding ingredients together, let the oven do its thing and the world again was made ready for excellence.
I say that with tongue-in-cheek.
But then there was a serious problem. The banana pudding was taste-tested by several other family members and was all but gone before the strawberry cake was ever started.
But what the heck. Nobody ever said scrumptious banana puddings were meant to be placed on hold. Just ask my granddaughters. It’s quite possible they’ll replace me in the baking department.
•••
Just a few more words and I’ll get off this family business.
I’d be overly remiss if I failed to mention the attention afforded to another granddaughter, Layne Draeger. During a Monday night newscast on WFIE in Evansville, Layne, a 2020 OHS graduate, was recognized for her five years on the varsity tennis team, membership in the National Honor Society, the Wendell Ford Statesmanship Program, the Bluegrass Scholars Program and the Yearbook Staff Program. She will attend Murray State University this fall.
