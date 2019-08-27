Online transportation survey seeking public input

The Green River Area Development District is seeking the public’s input regarding transportation in Owensboro and Daviess County.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) online survey at gradd.com is described as a process that “will help guide transportation improvement in the city and county through 2050.”
According to Tom Lovett, GRADD’s MPO coordinator, the federal government requires any city of 50,000 or more in population to have an MPO that helps develop the metropolitan transportation plan for the next 25 years.
“That plan has to be done at least every five years,” Lovett said. “Ours has to be rewritten by September 2020.”
And for the first time, citizens are being asked through the online survey to rank transportation needs within the community.
The survey consists of nine questions. The first five questions have a 1 to 4 ranking in areas of roadway improvements to expanding pedestrian walkways and shared paths.
For example, one question asks: If you had the ability to decide how Owensboro and Daviess County allocated money for road improvements, how would rank these options? The choices, ranking them 1-4, are the construction of new roads; improvements to/expansion of existing roads; maintenance of existing roads (e.g. paving, bridge rehabilitation) and intersection or traffic improvements (e.g. adding turn lanes, signal timing).
Questions six through eight ask the age range of the survey taker, the distance the survey taker travels in an average day and the survey taker’s most common mode of transportation.
And the final question allows the survey taker to provide a written response. It asks: Based on your most common form of travel, what improvements or projects would have the greatest positive impact on your daily travel?
“It’s to gather people’s responses and see what the priorities are for as many people who live and work in Daviess County as possible,” Lovett said.
The data collected from the survey will go to the MPO advisory and policy committees.
The advisory committee, consisting of law enforcement and city and county engineers, recommends projects to the advisory committee.
The policy committee, which includes Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, will be the entity that votes on the final wish list that will be submitted to the state. From there, funding and priority will determine what projects are greenlit for a community.
“Our projects are competing with everyone else’s in the state,” Lovett said. “… We’re knocking some of the projects off the wish list now by getting them done. So what we’re now doing is refilling it.”
Anyone wanting to participate in the online survey can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/53HLVKW.
The survey is scheduled to end Oct. 31.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
