With Halloween on Thursday, city streets and neighborhoods are expected to be filled with candy-seeking children.
And with extra pedestrians walking about, city officials and the Owensboro Police Department are promoting safety first for the trick-or-treating festivities.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city has not set specific hours for trick-or-treating to take place.
“Ghouls and goblins and their parents should exercise discretion when trick-or-treating with their neighbors,” Pagan said.
Pagan said motorists should also be mindful that more people, especially children, will be out walking at a time when many residents are getting off work.
“The volume of pedestrians is much greater on (Halloween) than on a typical day,” Pagan said.
The city-sponsored Trail of Treats, which draws thousands of costume-clad children downtown, was held last week.
Pagan said it's provided as an extra Halloween function and purposely kept separate from the actual Oct. 31 holiday.
"There are so many other events now with churches and other organizations that do trunk-or-treats and of course the traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating," Pagan said. "So we don't want to do anything to detract from those other activities this week."
Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said there will be an increased law enforcement presence mainly for precautionary measures.
“We typically have a higher call volume on Halloween, especially for a Thursday night kind of thing,” Boggess said. “So we do try to have a couple of extra officers on duty.”
As far as weather conditions are concerned, the forecast is calling for a 90% chance of showers in the morning and 20% in the evening with a high of 51 degrees.
For those going out for trick-or-treating, OPD offers these safety tips:
• Be sure the costume does not obstruct your vision
• Trick-or-treat with an adult
• Wear reflective clothing
• Adults should carry a flashlight and cellphone
• Remain in areas known to you
• Cross streets and driveways with caution
• Do not enter homes
• Allow parents to check candy before eating it
