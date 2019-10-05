OPD closes Bradley probe with no charges

An Owensboro Police Department investigation into the Rev. Ed Bradley over allegations of sexual abuse has been closed, with prosecutors filing no criminal charges.
Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the Owensboro Police Department investigated the allegations, which involved sexual abuse of minors. There were two allegations from the 1980s. Bradley was dean of students and principal at Owensboro Catholic High School from 1980 to 1985.
Bradley was temporarily suspended from public ministry in March.
The release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said the OPD investigated the allegations and conducted interviews.
"It was determined the allegations of criminal contact were not supported by evidence," the press release said.
"Additionally, even if the evidence supported the allegations, the charges would be misdemeanors and prosecution would be barred by the one-year statute of limitations," the release said.
Bradley did not return a call for comment Friday evening.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the department did conduct an investigation and turned its findings over to Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel's office.
"We basically turned it over to (Kuegel's) office to review, and they made the determination that the allegation was misdemeanor in nature and it was beyond the statute of limitations," Boggess said.
Boggess said he hadn't seen the entire case file, but said, "to my knowledge, there wasn't any evidence to speak of."
Kuegel said in a text message "I'm not addressing this any further" and said he would have no additional comment.
At the time Bradley was permanently suspended, the Diocese of Owensboro announced the Diocesan Review Board had reviewed the allegations and "recommended to Bishop (William) Medley that the allegations be deemed substantiated."
The diocese press release quoted Medley as saying, "I have accepted the counsel of the Diocesan Review Board that they believe these allegations have been substantiated."
The diocese said in a May press release it was referring the matter to the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, recommending that Bradley be permanently suspended from public ministry. The diocese said in May Bradley maintained he was innocent of the allegations.
In addition to his time as principal at Owensboro Catholic in the 1980s, he was a priest at OCHS from 1989 to 1995. Bradley was pastor at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson from 1995 to 2011.
Bradley went back to OCHS to become a volunteer chaplain at the high school in 2011 after his retirement. Bradley has also been the team chaplain for the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville men's basketball teams.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
