The Owensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Device Unit was called to Bowie Trail on Monday morning and ended up disabling a suspicious object found laying in the grass.
What the object is still under investigation and police would like to hear from the public who might be able to shed light on the incident.
An OPD press release said officers were called to the 1300 block of Bowie Trail at 11:05 a.m. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the object was an enclosed pipe found laying in a grassy area.
The object looked suspicious, so officers called for the hazardous device unit.
Team members Lt. Jeremy Mulligan and Detective Josh Alsip “felt like it could potentially be something, so they moved it to a different location to disable it,” Boggess said.
Officers were on-scene for more than an hour. Once the device was disabled, the pieces were collected for study. Boggess said the team will try to determine “if it was definitively an explosive device” and how it got there.
This is the second time in two weeks the department’s hazardous device team has been called to disable a potential explosive. On April 10, the team was called to a home on Medley Road after the homeowner dug up an old grenade buried in her garden.
“These incidents (show) we have a need for a hazardous device unit a lot of people don’t know about us having,” Boggess said. “In incidents like these, they are indispensable.”
Anyone with information about the device found Monday is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous.
