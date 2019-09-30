OPD gathering juvenile curfew violation data for city

City Police Chief Art Ealum said he plans to present data by this winter to the Owensboro City Commission about curfew violations and how those violations are handled by the courts.
That way, Ealum said, commissioners can use the date to determine if they want to alter the city's juvenile curfew and if so, they will have time to publicize the change before the end of the current school year.
"Currently, we are tracking the number of times officers run across a juvenile outside curfew guidelines," Ealum said. "(Officers) used a lot of discretion before, but the only way you can track them is when they issue a citation to the parent."
In August, the grass-roots group My Brothers Keeper made a presentation to city officials asking the curfew for juveniles be changed from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m.
"I think 1 o'clock is too late" for juveniles to be on the street, Ealum said, adding that department officials are gathering data on the number of times juveniles have been cited and how those citations are handled in court.
Very few citations are issued for curfew violations because officers have the ability to take the juvenile home instead of issuing a citation to the juvenile's parents, Ealum said.
"I don't think it would be lucrative to change it to 11 o'clock or 12 o'clock if the case is going to be dismissed" in court, Ealum said.
If a curfew citation is issued, the parent can be required to pay a fine.
"Years ago, when the ordinance was first implemented, I was a street supervisor," Ealum said. Enforcing the ordinance was difficult.
"You would catch a 16-year-old out at 2 o'clock ... and the parent would have no idea," Ealum said. "It's very difficult because our officers are compassionate and considerate" and are reluctant to cite a parent who didn't know their child was out after curfew, he said.
Enforcing an earlier curfew "could be a strain on our resources in the summertime, but that's going to depend on the number of children in violation of the curfew," Ealum said. If the curfew is changed, "officers will adapt and overcome," he said.
Citing a juvenile with a curfew violation takes time because the child has to be released to a legal guardian. That might mean calling a court-designated worker and ties up the officer. When a violation is issued, "it's really the parents that suffer," Ealum said.
"You have good parents out there, and you have parents that don't care, and they know their children are in violation of more than just curfews," Ealum said. "There are parents who know their children are packing guns and do nothing to stop them."
Ealum said once the data is compiled, he'll consult with County Attorney Claud Porter and the court-designated workers' office, and then present the information to city commissioners. Porter's office handles people cited for juvenile curfew violations. Previously, Porter said any change in the curfew would need to include the county for the sake of uniformity.
"I would like to make a recommendation to the mayor and city commissioners sometime this winter, which would give them time to tweak the ordinance, if that's what their decision is," Ealum said. Changing the curfew could have repercussions, he said.
"That's why I think we should be careful. It's not as simple as saying, 'Move it to 11 o'clock," Ealum said.
Mayor Tom Watson said commissioners are waiting to hear from Ealum on the issue.
"I don't have the expertise in police protection, so I'm relying on the chief to come up with a plan," Watson said. "One he has a plan, the commission will take it under advisement."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
