The Owensboro Police Department has identified the man killed in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident on West Parrish Avenue.
Joseph E. Ashley, 42, of the 5400 block of Gulf Stream Court was killed at 4:17 p.m. Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck driven by Nicholas C. Littlefield, 24, of the 2700 block of Strawbridge Place.
Reports say Littlefield told officers he was driving west on West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road, when he attempted to turn into the Shell convenience store on the south side of the road. Littlefield said he did not see any traffic in the eastbound lanes. When Littlefield turned, Ashley's motorcycle collided with the side of Littlefield's pickup.
Ashley was not wearing a helmet, reports say. A witness who saw the incident told officers Ashley attempted to stop to avoid the collision.
