The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Friday morning incident where a juvenile was shot in the hip.
OPD reports say detectives were called to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital just after 9 a.m. Friday to a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said Friday afternoon detectives did not have much information on the incident and had not yet determined exactly where the shooting occurred.
The juvenile’s injuries are not believed to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
