The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a report of a Tuesday night robbery.
OPD officers responded to a robbery complaint at Valero Gas Station at 1801 Triplett St. shortly before 11 p.m., according to a press release. Upon arrival, the victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two unknown subjects in dark clothing. The victim said the two subjects stole cash from the register and left.
Anyone with information about the incident can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
