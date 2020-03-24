The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 800 block of Walnut Street shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury did not appear to be life-threatening, reports say.
Two other people, a woman and a juvenile, were located who also had non-life threatening injuries from an altercation, but had not been shot, reports say. All three were taken to Owensboro Health for treatment.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
