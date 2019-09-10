The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning incident where gunshots were fired into a home.
The incident occurred at 2:01 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street. OPD reports say officers were called to the home to investigate a report of gunshots. Reports say the home was struck several times by bullets, but no one was injured.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the home's occupant did not know who fired the shots.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
