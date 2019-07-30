The Owensboro Police Department is investigating vandalism that destroyed the four large store windows at the St. Vincent de Paul store on East 18th Street.
The incident was reported early Saturday morning at the store at 200 East 18th St. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the four store windows facing 18th Street were destroyed, but no evidence was found as to how they were shattered.
OPD reports say the total value of the four windows is $3,200. Boggess said there was no sign of burglary inside the store.
