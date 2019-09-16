The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting and robbery where a man was shot in the leg.
OPD reports say the victim, Christopher McKenzie, 27, was in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street at 7:49 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the leg. During the incident, McKenzie's iPhone X and $2,000 in cash were stolen, OPD reports say.
McKenzie was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment and was listed Monday in fair condition.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
