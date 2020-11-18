The Owensboro Police Department and the Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation into a fatal fire that killed two people Tuesday on Yosemite Drive.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said firefighters were called to a report of light smoke coming from a home at Yosemite Drive and Ewing Road. The fire was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday.
The house was full of heavy smoke, Leonard said. Firefighters found a man deceased on a mattress and a woman in a bedroom across the hall. The woman was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she later died, Leonard said.
"It appears to have started on the mattress" where the man was found, Leonard said.
The victims have not yet been identified. Leonard said OPD is handling the investigation, and the Kentucky State Police were also called to assist.
The house sustained minimal fire damage, but sustained heavy smoke damage throughout, Leonard said.
