An Owensboro Police Department officer was involved in an accident at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday night at New Hartford Road near East 27th St.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said the Daviess County Sheriff's Department was investigating the accident, and he was unable to provide comment.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Chester Freels, somebody involved in the accident was complaining of neck pain, but the report did not indicate who.
This accident is still being investigated.
