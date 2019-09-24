The Owensboro Police Department received 110 tourniquets Monday, one for each OPD officer, that can be carried on their belts and used in emergencies to stop bleeding from traumatic injuries.
Officers have safety equipment in patrol cars, but in a shooting situation, an officer might not be able to leave cover and get a tourniquet. Or, he or she might be too injured to get back to the patrol car.
"You may possibly collapse before you get back to your car," said OPD Officer Craig Sutter, who helped secure the grant for the department.
The tourniquets were paid for with a $7,700 grant from the Spirit of Blue Foundation, which provides law enforcement agencies with safety equipment. The organization received funding for the grant from Law Enforcement United, which raises funds through its annual ride to Washington D.C. during Law Enforcement Week in May. The ride is in honor for officers who died in the line of duty.
Sutter, who is a member of Law Enforcement United and has taken part in several of the rides to Washington D.C., said each participant in the bicycle ride has to raise at least $1,500.
"This is a tangible result of the work we do through the bike ride," Sutter said. "This year, Team Kentucky raised $20,000."
Ryan Smith, executive director of Spirit of Blue, said Monday the agency receives more than 100 grant requests each year, but usually has the dollars to fund about 25.
The money Spirit of Blue uses to award grants come from agencies such as Law Enforcement United.
"When we started the foundation, the No. 1 rule was we were not going to raise money on the backs of officers," Smith said. Law Enforcement United "came to us and said, 'We really want to get behind what you're doing.'"
The tourniquets can be used one time, and Spirit of Blue will replace the tourniquet any OPD officer uses during his or her career, Smith said. Since the agency began providing the tourniquets and belt carriers to departments, they have been used several times.
"There have been six saves" with the tourniquets, Smith said.
OPD Lt. Col. Jeff Speed, the department's deputy police chief, said the new tourniquets will improve safety for both officers and for members of the public who are injured because they will always be on an officer's belt.
"Tourniquets are wonderful to have, but they are only useful if you have them at hand," Speed said. " ... Seconds save lives."
Of the provision that Spirit of Blue will replace used tourniquets, Speed said, "you don't hear of grants where, once you use them, you get a new one."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
