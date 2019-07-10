The Owensboro Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday about a missing person.
Steven E. Gray, 65, was reported missing, according to an OPD report. Gray was driving a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris when he left the 100 block of West 18th Street. A large, reddish brown dog named Brick was with him.
Gray has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Detectives and Emergency Management Agency officials are searching for him.
He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans. Gray is Caucasian with green eyes, gray shoulder-length hair and a long, gray beard. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
In the past, Gray went missing and was found in Henderson County, according to an OPD press release. He also may travel to Hancock County, where his previous address was in the 200 block of Indian Hill South, Hawesville.
Anyone with information should call 270-687-8888.
