The Owensboro Police Department said Tuesday that the two people found dead Monday in a home on Epworth Lane died as the result of a homicide-suicide.
Police believe Donald L. Murphy, 68, shot himself after killing his wife, Patricia J. Murphy, 67, both of the 2600 block of Epworth Lane, according to OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess.
Investigators were called to the home shortly before 5 p.m., to conduct a welfare check on the occupants. Inside the home, officers located the couple, who were deceased.
Boggess said both individuals suffered from gunshot wounds, and that the initial autopsy report as well as "a variety of evidence" supports the theory of a homicide-suicide. He added that the autopsy report has not been finalized and that other information, such as toxicology results, might add more information to the investigation.
"The investigation is still ongoing, so it's possible something else could ultimately still come up that leads us in a different direction, but at this point, that's our understanding and our belief as to what happened," he said.
He said OPD is not prepared to release any information indicating a motive at this time.
"That's one of the things detectives are still investigating," he said.
Neighbors who knew the couple said they have been living in the home since the early 1970s.
Neighbor Sarah Taylor said Monday night that the couple had always been nice.
“I knew them pretty well. Over the summer, we would get together,” Taylor said. “She brought me cookies at Christmas time.”
Donald J. Murphy “was our neighborhood watch,” she said. “We called him the mayor of the neighborhood.”
Taylor said she hadn’t seen anyone around the home since Saturday, and that the blinds had been closed since then.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.