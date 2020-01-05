The Owensboro Police Department was contacted Saturday by several potential victims of a phone scam, according to an OPD press release.
Several residents received calls from someone claiming to be with the police department. Residents were told OPD had a warrant or other paperwork pending. To avoid arrest, residents were told to call a phone number and make a payment.
"This is a scam," the OPD press release said. "Do not call the number provided in the call."
OPD does not contact residents over the phone to request payment.
If residents have questions, they should call the OPD's official phone number, which is 270-687-8888.
Anyone who responded to the scam call by providing personal or payment information should call OPD to file a report. If residents did not respond to the call, there is no need to call the police department.
