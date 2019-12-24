The seventh annual Operation Santa aided Owensboro-Daviess County residents through Yuletide tactics.
On Monday, the Owensboro Police Department with the aid of Kroger, IGA, Meijer, Specialty Foods Group, LLC, Lowe’s, Owensboro Health, Edge Body Boot Camp, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools and Owensboro City Hall employees gathered to bring Christmas cheer to community members.
Operation Santa helps aid the area's Meals on Wheels program, said Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer.
By noon, the plan was for officers to have delivered the almost 300 food boxes across the city.
The officers and volunteers have had several years of practice, so everyone moved like a well-oiled machine, filling the boxes with staples such as hams and other treats.
After they were stacked onto wheeled carts, the boxes were sent out the door to be loaded into patrol vehicles
"It is an important aspect of what we do," Boggess said. "The Meals on Wheels program has days off, and we, along with our partners, help pick up the slack."
Officers and their families met in the community room of the OPD early on Monday to begin boxing foodstuffs to deliver to community members who may not be able to have a "traditional" Christmas, he said.
Operation Santa was created by Officer Rick Latanzio, the department's school resource officer. The boxes are distributed to seniors, to students in need in the city school district and to families with financial struggles known to the department. The seniors who receive help are often in the "Meals on Wheels" program, which doesn't deliver on Christmas.
"We raise the money from 'No-Shave November,' " he said. "This year we raised over $7,000. We fan out through the community and deliver food. It is one of many programs, that we are a part of, that allows our officers to aid the community in a way that is outside of how we are usually viewed."
This year OPD officers manning their police cruiser "sleighs" delivered more than 300 food boxes to community members with assistance from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
"There are a great deal of programs that OPD is involved in," Boggess said. "It takes a great deal of effort, but it is absolutely worth it. To be able to hand-deliver on a holiday is a gift. Not only does it bring the family of the department together, but it allows the community to see us in a very different light."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.