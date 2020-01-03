OPD searches for missing man

The Owensboro Police Department was attempting to locate a missing Owensboro man, Todd Tyler, as of Thursday evening. Tyler, 52, was last seen Thursday. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and is 6 feet tall.
Tyler drives a silver 2005 Lexus GX470 and may have stayed in local hotels, OPD said. Anyone with information on Tyler's whereabouts can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
