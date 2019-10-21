The Owensboro police department is seeking a juvenile in connection with a Friday evening incident at English Park, where a juvenile was shot.
Officers were called to the park at 6:20 p.m. Friday. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the police department, said an altercation was taking place in the park when the juvenile victim was shot.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A press release issued Monday afternoon said investigators have identified a juvenile person of interest in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
