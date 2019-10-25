The Owensboro Police Department will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26, by collecting expired or unused prescription drugs in two locations.
OPD will have drug take-back booths at Kroger in Wesleyan Park Plaza, 2630 Frederica St., and at Walmart at 5031 Frederica St.
OPD will collect drugs at the location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Expired drugs can also be dropped off year-round at OPD headquarters, 222 E. Ninth St. The Daviess County Sheriff's Department also takes prescription drugs at its office at the Daviess County Courthouse during regular business hours.
