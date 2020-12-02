Opening weekend attendance for the 2020 Christmas at Panther Creek was the most in the event’s 17-year history.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the event drew 783 carloads of eager holiday spectators compared to last year’s first weekend total of 212 cars. In all, its first weekend raised $3,912, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department director.
“We had a blowout weekend,” he said. “Our car total of 783 cars for the opening weekend blew out our first (full) week total from last year of 425 cars. Between the combined efforts of the parks department, Independence Bank, Owensboro Health and our five nonprofits, we were able to really get the word out this year. The added layer of the scavenger hunt has also added another fun element. We printed 400 maps for the weekend and handed them all out by the end of Friday night.”
Independence Bank is sponsoring the “Indy the Eagle Scavenger Hunt,” which will task those in attendance to seek out multiple mascots spread throughout the light show.
Once the map is completed, participants are encouraged to drop it off in person at the Frederica Street Independence Bank branch or at the parks department office at 221 Allen St. for a chance to win an iPad Air during a drawing on Jan. 3.
Owensboro Health has also jumped into the holiday fray and will be hosting “Owensboro Health Community Night.” From 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, Owensboro Health will host a free community night at the park.
The parks department and Daviess Fiscal Court is also continuing its long tradition of using Christmas at Panther Creek to support area nonprofits. This year’s organizations are the Owensboro Lions Club, The Arc of Owensboro Inc./Opportunity Center, Joe Ford Nature Center, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services and the Stanley Playground Association.
For Leigh, if the number of people taking advantage of the event stays on course, they could pull in roughly $40,000 before it ends on Jan. 2, half of which will be split between the five nonprofits volunteering at the event, he said.
“Half of the money goes back to the court to support the event and half will be divided to those nonprofits,” he said. “That money will provide a much-needed boost to those organizations going into the new year. We are happy to be able to provide an activity that not only promotes safety but offers some normalcy, especially during the Christmas season.”
Jacob Mulliken
