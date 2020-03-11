Owensboro Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that all after-school activities are canceled through Friday, including sporting events, practices, and fine arts programming, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
OPS Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said superintendents of school districts across Kentucky, along with state health officials and Gov. Andy Beshear, had a conference call today, during which the governor gave updates and recommendations for how schools should proceed moving forward.
Constant said the governor reviewed the national and state guidelines from health experts and education experts on how to move forward in mitigating the spread of the virus. State officials' best guidance is to try and reduce large crowds of people from forming around school events. He said that health officials have determined students are not prone to the virus and the risk of spreading at school is extremely low.
However, canceling after-school functions will reduce "large groups of people where there would be age groups and the types of people that are more prone to getting symptoms or having symptoms of COVID-19," Constant said.
The district is also awaiting more direction in regards to out-of-town and out-of-state travel for students, and no decisions have been made past Friday, Constant said in a letter sent to OPS parents.
In an emailed statement, DCPS spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said the district participated in a conversation with representatives from the Green River Health Department and Owensboro Health, as well as the conference called with Beshear and other school superintendents.
"We are continuing with our regular schedule while simultaneously monitoring the most recent updates and recommendations from local, state and national health agencies," the statement said.
