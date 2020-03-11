Owensboro Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that all after-school activities are canceled through Friday of this week, including sporting events, practices and fine arts programming that was already scheduled this week.
School will remain in session, and the school district is awaiting more direction in regards to out-of-town travel for students.
