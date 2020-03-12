Officials from Owensboro and Daviess County schools announced Thursday afternoon they would be closing schools beginning Monday, following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear that all public and private schools in Kentucky stop face-to-face class instruction in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning on Monday, Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools, because they follow the DCPS calendar, will not be in session for the next three weeks as all of the districts have spring break scheduled for March 30-April 6.
Beshear said in an afternoon press conference that this recommendation is a "big, but necessary step," and that announcing it now allows superintendents, principals and parents time to take Friday and the weekend to prepare.
OPS Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said the district will begin communications to families Thursday evening as to how the next few weeks will proceed.
He said that communication to families will be accompanied by a letter from him "to outline no school, no school events, no trips for that period, and try to encourage all of the health guidance that we have been given in terms of trying to contain (COVID-19)."
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district is canceling all school-related events and activities until the start of the regular school day on April 6. He emphasized this decision was made in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, and not because students in particular are a population at risk for contracting the virus.
"We will continue to keep you informed as this situation progresses and as decisions are made," Robbins said. "Please be assured that all decisions are made based on what we believe is best for our students, staff, families and greater community."
Both district's officials encourage all students to attend school on Friday, March 13 to receive more information about non-traditional instruction.
These decisions came on the heels of the governor's directive on Wednesday afternoon for all school districts across the commonwealth to be prepared for schools to close after a 72-hour notice, Owensboro and Daviess County schools have been having discussions about what non-traditional instruction would look like.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department of Education also issued a blanket waiver for districts that do not have NTI Programs initiated. Both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools did not previously have those plans.
NTI Programs encourage the continuation of academic instruction on days when school would otherwise be canceled, according to a release from KDE, and call for districts to develop ways to deliver that instruction.
