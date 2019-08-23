The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved its tax rate for the upcoming school year that will mean slightly more money out of taxpayers' pockets.
The 2019-20 tax rate, which will be an increase from last year because of state-allowed exonerations, will be 86.6 cents on real and personal property. Superintendent Nick Brake said the proposal is for an 86.3 cent tax rate with 0.3 cents of exonerations added to it.
Last year's tax rate was 86.3 cents.
This means for a home valued at $100,000, a homeowner would pay $866, which is a $3-a-year increase from last year's rate.
According to John David Sandefur, OPS finance officer, exonerations are allowed by law. Exonerations happen for a variety of reasons, including when citizens contest the property value administrator's assessment on their property.
For example, if an individual's home was valued at $100,000 and the PVA increased the assessment to $150,000, the homeowner would have the opportunity to protest that. If the PVA then dropped that home value down to $120,000, the exonerations would cover that difference in assessments.
"The board isn't going to increase the rate," Sandefur said. "But we are taking the state-allowed exonerations," which does mean taxpayers have to pay more money.
Sandefur said the state determines the exoneration amount allowed each year and that rate is "to recover prior year losses," and that taxpayers will now see "a minimal increase in their property tax based on the state allowed exonerations."
The 2019-20 tax rate is expected to generate revenue of $12,711,182.55. Of that amount, $1,373,118.41 is from new and personal property.
Brake has said money generated from the exonerations, and the increased revenue from higher property assessments, will go toward the district's rising Owensboro Municipal Utilities bill and staff raises.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.