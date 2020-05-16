Monday will be the last regular school-year feeding day for Owensboro Public Schools before starting its summer feeding program on Wednesday. On Monday, it will only be serving meals at drive-through/walk-up sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those receiving meals will receive two breakfasts and two lunches.
OPS Feeding Sites Locations
Owensboro High School — 1800 Frederica St.
Owensboro Middle School — 1300 Booth Ave.
Cravens Elementary — 2741 Cravens Ave.
Estes Elementary — 1675 Leitchfield Road
Foust Elementary — 601 Foust Ave.
Newton Parrish Elementary — 510 W. Byers Ave.
Daviess County Public School begins its summer feeding program on Monday.
DCPS meals will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
DCPS feedings sites include:
Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive
Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road
Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road
There will also be mobile routes at the following locations: Gemini Drive Apartments, 2260 Carpenter Drive; Chuck Gray Court Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court; Towne Square Court Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court; Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road; Colony Mobile Homes, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd.; and Riverbend Pointe, 501 Office Lane.
The summer 2020 menu is available for viewing and download at www.dcps.org.
• Owensboro Catholic Schools will continue it feeding program until Aug. 1. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the K-3 Campus, at 4017 Frederica St., and they will be served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at the Mary Carrico School, at 9546 Kentucky 144.
