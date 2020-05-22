Daviess County Public Schools is offering its summer feeding program. DCPS meals will include breakfast and lunch for two days, and be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
DCPS feedings sites
• Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive
• Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road
• Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
• Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road
There will also be mobile routes at the following DCPS locations:
• Gemini Drive Apartments, 2260 Carpenter Drive
• Chuck Gray Court Apartments 650 Chuck Gray Court
• Towne Square Court Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court
• Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road
• Colony Mobile Homes, 2016 Arlington Park Blvd.
• Riverbend Pointe, 501 Office Lane
The summer 2020 menu is available for viewing and download at www.dcps.org.
Owensboro Public Schools will begin its feeding program on Wednesday. OPS meals also will include two days of both breakfast and lunch and will be given out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
OPS Feeding Site Locations
The drive-thru routes will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• Cravens Elementary School, 2741 Cravens Ave.
• Estes Elementary School, 1675 Leitchfield Road
• Newton Parrish Elementary School, 510 Byers Ave.
• Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St.
Mobile routes will take place a varying times throughout the city. Times and locations are as follows:
• 10:50 — 11:05 a.m. — Greentree Apartments, 1209 West Seventh St.
• 11:10 — 11:25 a.m. — Fifth and Hale streets
• 11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Third and Hale streets
• 11:55 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. — Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• 11 — 11:20 a.m. — Dixiana Court Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court
• 11:30 — 11:45 a.m. — Eighth and Jackson Streets
• 11:50 a.m. — 12:05 p.m. — Sixth and Hall streets
• 12:15 — 12:35 p.m. — Seventh Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
Owensboro Catholic Schools will continue it feeding program until Aug. 1.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the K-3 Campus, at 4017 Frederica Street, and they will be served from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at the Mary Carrico School, 9546 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.