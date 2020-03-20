Owensboro Public Schools will be serving meals Monday through Friday from March 16 through April 3. Breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 10:05 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
OPS Feeding Sites Locations
• Corner of East Seventh St. & J.R. Miller Boulevard
• Colonel House Hotel, 1829 Triplett St.
• Dixiana Court, 2900 Dixiana Court
• Corner of Goose Egg Park & West Third Street
• Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• Corner of Chesterfield Road & River Road
• Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 W. Fifth St.
• Max Rhoads Park, 714 W. Seventh St.
• Moreland Park, 1215 Highland Ave.
• Cravens Pool, 2815 Cravens Ave.
• Lincolnshire Apartments, 1028 Pennbrooke Ave.
• Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St.
• Corner of Eighth & Maple Street
• Smothers Park, 199 W. Veterans Blvd.
• Corner of Bolivar & Seventh Street
• Oney’s Apartments, 1708 Shawnee Drive
• Rolling Heights (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle)
• Girls Inc. (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle), 2130 East 19th St.
• Owensboro High School (Drive-Thru), 1800 Frederica St.
• Owensboro Middle School (Drive-Thru), 1300 Booth Ave.
• Lewis Lane Baptist Church, 2600 Lewis Lane
• Kentucky Wesleyan College near Scherm Road
• Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Drive
• Seven Hills Head Start Preschool, 2401 McConnell Ave.
• Learning Villa near Estes Elementary
• Nannie Locke HAO, 2161 E. 19th St.
• Harry Smith Apartments (Housing Authority of Owensboro
)
Daviess County Public Schools will be serving breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from March 16 through April 3.
DCPS Feeding Sites Locations
• Apollo High School — 2280 Tamarack Road
• Audubon Elementary School — 300 Worthington Road
•Burns Elementary School — 4514 Goetz Drive
• Country Heights Elementary School — 4961 Kentucky 54
• Deer Park Elementary School — 4959 New Hartford Road
• East View Elementary School — 6104 Kentucky 405
• Highland Elementary School — 2909 Kentucky 54
• Meadow Lands Elementary School — 3500 Hayden Road
• Sorgho Elementary School — 5390 Kentucky 56
• Southern Oaks Elementary School — 7525 U.S. 431 South
• Tamarack Elementary School — 1733 Tamarack Road
• West Louisville Elementary School — 8400 Kentucky 56
• Whitesville Elementary School — 9656 Kentucky 54
• Gemini Drive Apartments — 2260 Carpenter Drive
• Dixiana Court Apartments — 2900 Dixiana Court
• Chuck Gray Court Apartments — 650 Chuck Gray Court
• Towne Square Court Apartments — 4825 Towne Square Court
• Town and Country Mobile Home Park — 418 Reid Road
• Colony Mobile Homes — 2016 Arlington Park Blvd.
• Riverbend Pointe — 501 Office Lane
