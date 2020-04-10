Owensboro Public Schools will only be serving meals at drive-through/walk-up sites on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those receiving meals will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Monday and Wednesday; two breakfasts and one lunch on Friday.
OPS Feeding Sites Locations
Owensboro High School — 1800 Frederica St.
Owensboro Middle School — 1300 Booth Ave.
Cravens Elementary — 2741 Cravens Ave.
Estes Elementary — 1675 Leitchfield Rd.
Foust Elementary — 601 Foust Ave.
Daviess County Public Schools
Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the DCPS elementary schools (addresses listed below). On Monday and Wednesday, families will pick up lunches and breakfasts for two days.
Pick up meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these sites:
Burns Elementary School — 4514 Goetz Drive
Country Heights Elementary — 4961 Kentucky 54
Deer Park Elementary — 4959 New Hartford Road
Meadow Lands Elementary — 3500 Hayden Road
Sorgho Elementary School — 5390 Kentucky 56
Whitesville Elementary School — 9656 Kentucky 54
Gemini Drive Apartments — 2260 Carpenter Drive
Chuck Gray Court Apartments — 650 Chuck Gray Court
Towne Square Court Apartments — 4825 Towne Sq. Ct.
Town and Country Mobile Home Park — 418 Reid Road
Colony Mobile Homes — 2016 Arlington Park Boulevard
Riverbend Pointe — 501 Office Lane
Owensboro Catholic Schools will be serving meals Monday through Friday. Lunches will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus — 4017 Frederica Street, and from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at Mary Carrico Memorial School in Knottsville — 9546 KY 144
