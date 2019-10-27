This school year, students at Burns Middle School, Owensboro Innovation Middle School and Owensboro Middle School are sharing the experience of all reading the same book, which they then write letters about to one another each week.
The book, "Same Sun Here," is by Kentucky writer Silas House and Neela Vaswani. House will be visiting students at both schools on Dec. 2 as a culmination of the project. The book centers around two main characters who are penpals, which is where educators came up with the idea to create a penpal network of middle school students across Owensboro and Daviess County school districts.
Elizabeth Muster, Burns Middle School library media specialist, said the All School Read program has been taking place at Burns since 2007. Essentially it involves every person in the school reading a specific book and developing programming around that material.
She said the school continues to support the program each year because it has proven to be a community-builder and strengthens literacy by allowing school-wide discussions around one book.
"At BMS, all grade levels and all staff read the same book, even the lunch ladies," Muster said. "Also the reading of the book is not limited to the reading or language arts classes. The students read in math, social studies, science and their unified arts classes, too."
She chose "Same Sun Here" because it is written from two perspectives: a boy named River (written by House) who lives in eastern Kentucky, and a girl named Meena (written by Vaswani) who lives in New York City. Muster hopes this aspect of the story will encourage students to discuss the book across school districts to "build a sense of community by discovering our similarities and differences."
Amy Bellamy, OPS literacy coach, said so far, iMiddle and Owensboro Middle School students love the project. They have been excited to read, and equally as excited to write letters to their penpals at Burns Middle School.
She was interested in pursuing this project with sixth-grade students because it would an "authentic audience" for them.
"We debated doing emails versus hand-written letters," Bellamy said. "We opted for letters. It's a little more special."
She said students may also include artwork to go along with their letters as well.
Muster hopes to expand this program into the community. By speaking with other school library media specialists within DCPS and OPS, she learned there is a lot of interest in the projects, and others that are similar. For example, Daviess County High School is considering a collaboration with the Owensboro Community & Technical College common reading program.
There is no better way to build a community of literacy than everyone reading the same book at the same time, Muster said. That, however, costs money. All BMS students participating in the All School Read program get to keep their book.
"That's almost 900 books," Muster said. "We collect this money as part of their school fees, but nearly half of our students can't pay."
OPS was able to supply the books this year as part of a grant, but Muster hopes to continue this program in years to come.
"How awesome would it be for community sponsors to donate money for a community-wide read?" she said.
For more information about how to contribute or participate in this reading program, contact Muster at elizabeth.muster@daviess.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
