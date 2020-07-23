Both the Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools districts are scheduled to release their reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year to board members this evening at 4:30 p.m.
DCPS is still meeting virtually and the meeting will be broadcast on the YouTube channel DCPSTV.
Owensboro Public Schools will have it meeting in-person at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.