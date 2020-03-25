An Owensboro Public Schools employee who assisted with meal preparation and delivery has tested posted for COVID-19.
The individual who tested positive was asymptomatic, according to district spokesman Jared Revlett, but they were assisting last Thursday and Friday with feeding sites at Chesterfield/River Road, Kendall Perkins Park, Moreland Park, Cravens Pool and Lincolnshire Apartments. The route also took them down Walnut Street, Ebach Street and Greentree Apartments.
The district has identified 20 people who worked with the individual closely, and they have been asked by the Green River District Health Department to self-isolate at home for 14 days. The health department is also following up with each of those people to track where they have been and whether or not other people have been exposed, Revlett said.
"The health department said people are at an extremely low risk because everyone was following proper guidelines, but they thought it was necessary to inform people where this individual had been," Revlett said. "The health department did say the virus was community spread at this point. It’s not one individual’s fault. Everybody just needs to follow the guidelines set out by the governor in regards to proper hygiene and social distancing."
In a letter sent to families Wednesday, OPS Interim Superintendent Matthew Constant said this should serve as another reminder "to heed the warnings of Governor Andy Beshear and national healthcare officials to stay home and avoid gathering with others.
"Please continue to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary during this time."
