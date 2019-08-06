OPS employees celebrate new school year

For students, Tuesday was the eve before they returned to class.
But for the 750 employees of Owensboro Public Schools, they were already getting hyped by gathering inside the Owensboro High School’s gym to celebrate and ready themselves for the 2019-2020 year.
Daniel Brown, a second-year AP literature and English teacher at OHS, said he appreciated the school system bringing all of the employees together.
“It’s one of the few times we all get to see each other,” said Brown, whose wife, Sarah, is also a teacher at OHS. “You get to see just how big this family is. It’s something I hadn’t experienced in other school districts.”
Along with teachers, bus drivers were also gearing up for the first day, which is hectic even for veteran drivers like Evvie Davis who’s entering her fourth year, and Dameon Gulley, who’s entering his sixth year.
“We’re trying to get back on track; we’re trying to make sure we pick up all our students on time; we're trying to make sure we run our routes correctly,” Gulley said. “…For those of us who are returning drivers, it gets a lot better as the year progresses along.”
For Davis, she’s looking forward to reconnecting with both familiar and new faces who she will be transporting each morning and afternoon.
“We get to know them; we get to know their needs,” Davis said. “…They’ll even tell us their troubles.”
OHS Principal John DeLacy said it’s important to celebrate a new year with the focus on instruction and building relationships.
“When you’re talking about the history and tradition of Owensboro Public Schools, it’s built on the foundation of great people, great staff and great leadership," DeLacy said.
Former OHS student Julius Maddox returned to remind the OPS staff to not give up on their students and to keep "planting seeds" even if the positive results aren't immediate.
Maddox overcame a troubled youth to become a world-class powerlifter and character coach.
“I just want to give these kids hope year in and year out,” Maddox said. “…You can become great. We all have a certain level of greatness.”
Since 2013, OPS has added more than 1,000 students to its total enrollment. Since then, the district has gone from about 4,000 students to 5,338 at the end of 2018.
OPS board members Jeremy Edge and Melissa Decker called Superintendent Nick Brake a “visionary” for helping grow the enrollment as they took time during the program to honor his legacy.
Brake, who will be retiring as superintendent in December, said this being his last opening-day celebration was “bittersweet” for him.
“I have the same fire in my belly for this work … it’s a great school system; I don’t want to do this anywhere else,” Brake said. “… I think it’s important to be able to walk alway when know you’re in a good place, and when you know that the folks who are coming in behind you are very capable to carry the mission. And we have that.”
Mini-grants that totaled $16,168.51 from the Foundation for Excellence Owensboro Independent Schools were also announced at the celebration.
The recipients of the mini-grants for the school year 2019-2020 are as follows:
• Cravens Elementary School – $518 to purchase Number Corner Kindergarten package for a more hands-on experience teaching math skills
• Estes Elementary School – $273.39 to purchase Flexible seating equipment and materials, cushions, fidget chair bands, ball chairs
• Estes Elementary School – $1,500 to purchase 30 ukuleles, books and wall mount hooks for K-5 students
• Estes Elementary School – $910 to Create an RCX LEGO Robotics Club and purchase a robot, software and cover competition expenses
• Hager Preschool – $842.89 to purchase Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Program to increase literacy skills of preschoolers
• Newton Parrish Elementary School - $700 to purchase Formative Loop Math Fluency Program for P2
• Sutton Elementary School – $2,000 to purchase four Second Step kits for social and emotional skills kindergarten learning
• Owensboro Innovation Middle School – $1,332.03 to purchase materials to create an iGarden with raised bed gardens
• Owensboro High School – $500 to purchase a DSLR camera kit with video capabilities and wireless internet connection for student publishing
• Owensboro High School – $614 to purchase 100 young adult books on the Holocaust to empower students to stand up against racism and discrimination
• Owensboro High School – $1,500 to purchase textbooks and class material resources for new AP courses
• District Literacy – $1,678.20 to purchase two subscription sets to scope, scholastic world and scholastic math for grades 6-10
• Cravens Elementary School — $400 for Instructional supplies and programs
• Estes Elementary School — $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Foust Elementary School — $400 for Instructional supplies and programs
• Newton Parrish Elem. School — $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Sutton Elementary School - $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Hager Preschool - $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Owensboro Middle School — $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Owensboro High School — $400 for instructional supplies and programs
• Owensboro Innovation Middle School — $200 for Instructional supplies and programs
• Owensboro Innovation Academy — $200 for instructional supplies and programs
• Emerson Academy — $200 for instructional supplies and programs
