Owensboro Public School administrators want their student families to know staff are available to help with all of online registration questions and needs.
This is the second year OPS has administered online registration for families. Families may choose to register new and returning students from home, or they can head to the district central office, at 450 Griffith Ave., where hours have been extended through the month of July to assist families in need of help.
Laura Tierney, administrative assistant for student services, said that every Thursday through the month of July the district office will be open until 7 p.m., with staff readily available to help with any online registration needs. She will also be available to assist families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27.
"(Online registration) is something that needs to be done prior to the open house events, which is something completely different than when we did it on paper," Tierney said.
Those wishing to register student online from home may do so by visiting the owensboro.kyschools.us website, and clicking the online registration link at the top. From there, if they need further assistance, there is an online help portal, or families can call central office at 270-686-1000 and ask for Tierney.
"We are also trying to push the importance of attending those open house events," Tierney said. "That's when families receive specific bus information and other school-specific things."
She said open house events will be a lot quicker and easier if students are already registered before attending.
The 2019 open house dates for elementary schools, as provided by OPS spokesman Jared Revlett:
Cravens -- For all grades from noon to 5 p.m. on July 30 ;
Estes -- For all grades from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 23;
Foust -- Kindergarten from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 22, and for all other grades from 2 to 6 p.m. on July 24;
Newton Parrish - For all grades from 8 a.m. to noon on July 30;
Sutton -- Kindergarten from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 23, and for grades first through fifth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 30.
The 2019 open house dates for middle schools:
Owensboro Middle -- Sixth grade from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 30, and seventh and eighth grade from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 30;
Owensboro Innovation Middle -- For all grades from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 30.
The 2019 open house dates for high schools:
Owensboro High -- Parent meeting for all grades will be 6 p.m. Aug. 1 (only for those who missed parent meeting in February). Students pick up schedules, pay fees, join PSTO, get parking permits and other information on the following schedule: Seniors from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 1; Juniors from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 1; Sophomores from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 1; and freshman orientation is from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 (freshman parents do not attend this event. Please drop off your student by 9 a.m. and pick up at noon. Students stay for the duration of the event. Parents may pay fees anytime on Aug. 1 or 2 following orientation).
Owensboro Innovation Academy -- Schedule pick-up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 31, at 1010 Allen St.
Emerson Academy (formerly Gateway Academy) -- All students from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1.
Daviess County Public Schools also announced their back to school events, which can be found by going to
https://www.messenger-inquirer.com/news/local/daviess-schools-schedule-back-to-school-festivities/article_644307ba-dbc2-5c83-a0ba-21494ee57cf9.html
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
