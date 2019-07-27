OPS finishing summer projects in time for start of school

The three main construction projects taking place throughout the Owensboro Public Schools district this summer should be complete by the time students enter buildings Aug. 7 for the start of school, according to Chris Bozarth, director of maintenance.
The Innovation Middle School, or iMiddle, is Owensboro's newest middle school that will be at the site of the former Owensboro Middle School-South campus, previously the 5-6 Center.
Innovation Middle School is modeled after the Owensboro Innovation Academy and will be part of the district's innovation program that is already in place, acting as a sister school and feeder to the OIA. While the OIA uses STEM-based career pathways for high school students, iMiddle would have a liberal arts focus using museums as a tool.
Bozarth said the renovations to the school are being completed in three phases, with phase one this summer including the renovations to three classrooms for the district's relatively new middle school alternative learning program, STRIVE.
Earlier this year, George Powell, Owensboro Public Schools' director of student services, told board members that after Owensboro Middle School North implemented the alternative learning program, behavioral issues have decreased there about 90 percent since the 2017-18 school year.
STRIVE will operate out of three classrooms at the Owensboro Middle School South campus. When the fifth grade was integrated back into the elementary schools for the 2018-19 year, it freed up some space at the future iMiddle, where students could be sent for 15-day placements for some behavioral infractions. Through the STRIVE program, students are able to still be in school during their punishment and not miss any instruction.
Construction for STRIVE this summer included renovating three classrooms, some bathrooms and ensuring external entrances are secure and in place for the start of school.
As far as the rest of the iMiddle building. Bozarth said construction will continue through next summer, which was planned for the project from its beginning. He said student instruction this school year will take place in the north side of the building.
"We had to shift everything over to the other side of the building, the north wing, so that the construction will be separate from the students," Bozarth said. "We have those rooms ready, and made a couple of safety barriers and that kind of thing, as construction will happen during school."
The second phase of the project is already underway, with construction crews ready to remove sections of roofing in the near future, Bozarth said.
"We are happy where we are with that project right now," he said. "I don't see any issues standing in front of us."
Once phase two completes, the 12 student classrooms will be moved to the new area and then phase three will begin to the north side.
The renovations include site paving, ADA toilets, remodeling existing space for new band and choir rooms, a new family resource center and building two resource rooms. Also, the media center and cafeteria will be expanded, and one computer lab will be constructed along with one administrative suite.
The project will cost about $13.3 million, most of which, Superintendent Nick Brake said, would be spent on energy and other mechanical items that needed an upgrade anyway, such as the roof, HVAC and lighting. He said the building is the district's most inefficient and that these upgrades will amount to a $485,000 savings over 10 years.
Emerson Academy, formerly Gateway Academy, is the district's alternative high school. The school made a move for the upcoming school year and it will now be in the former district bus garage at 1335 11th St. The school had been operating out of the Boys & Girls Club in Rolling Heights since 2017.
That building was the former central office until moving in 2012 when OPS acquired the former Daviess County Public Library at 450 Griffith Ave. Before that, it was Emerson Elementary School, which is what prompted the name change.
Bozarth said construction to get Emerson up-to-current classroom standards is going well.
"The HVAC is getting close to being done, a lot of the floor coverings are in," he said. "It's really close to moving in and populating. We are really kind of pleased on what it's looking like, and I think it's going to be a great step for that group of students."
The total cost for the Emerson project is about $3.1 million, which in part came from the 2017 sale of the Texas Gas Property.
The third project taking place this summer is the construction of a new Foust Elementary School playground, which Bozarth said is also on-track for completion by the start of school.
The playground will be all-inclusive and has been paid for by the school largely through grants and fundraising.
Foust is the Owensboro Public Schools site that serves all students with disabilities, including those who have issues with mobility. It was chosen, according to Moseley, because it is the most accessible school in the district.
While it has more amenities and fewer staircases than other schools, the playground is 20 years old and not accessible for all students. The surface is gravel, and a lot of the play equipment is not suitable for children with disabilities, Principal Janie Moseley said.
Last year, through the OPS Foundation, which is the nonprofit fundraising arm for the district, the school applied for and received a $100,000 grant from Impact 100. That grant covers the cost of resurfacing the playground with a smooth surface similar to what is used at Smothers Park.
Moseley said the new playground will allow all students to feel included "in everyday activities to foster an inclusive environment in our school."
Bozarth said the concrete and asphalt is in place, and the playground company is now on-site installing the equipment, "and we hope to have everything ready to go once school starts."
