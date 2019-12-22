Owensboro Public Schools and German American Bank have partnered to provide the community with an opportunity to help the school district by making everyday purchases.
According to information provided by the district, the Red Devils School Spirit Check Card is available to any new or existing German American Bank customer, and for every purchase, 2 cents will go toward OPS. The cards will be accepted anywhere Visa cards are. It will be the first of its kind made available from a school district in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said this card will allow OPS supporters to give back to the district just by making the same purchases they normally would.
"Red Devil school spirit runs deep in Owensboro," Revlett said. "The 2 cents from each purchase will directly benefit the students we serve and will make an unbelievable impact on their education experience."
Amy Jackson, German American Bank regional president, said in a release that the bank is excited to introduce the card with the help of OPS.
"We estimate more than $43,000 to be donated to schools participating in our School Spirit Card Program throughout our German American Bank footprint in 2019," Jackson said. "We believe the future of our community relies on our next generation, and we are excited to make a direct investment with OPS for the education of our next generation with this program."
Those interested in participating in this fundraiser can do so by visiting any of the German American branches in Owensboro to sign up for a checking account. When signing up for the account, ask about the Owensboro Red Devils Spirit Check Card. Those who are already German American customers can switch to the card by visiting their local branch.
