Owensboro Public Schools and Audubon Area Head Start have been awarded a $60,000 School Readiness Summit grant by the Kentucky Governor's Office of Early Childhood.
With the grant, the two organizations will continue to build on their outreach programs as well as build communications with community partners and local leaders, among other things. The School Readiness Summit gave $45,000 to OPS, as well as an additional $15,000 after the district applied for and received a School Readiness Summit alumni grant, according to the district.
Matthew Constant, OPS chief academic officer, said the district is fortunate to have received the funds from the Kentucky Governor's Office of Early Childhood.
According to the district, these funds will be used to build upon partnerships and relationships already in place to improve outreach to families and provide more engagement opportunities. Specifically, Constant said these funds will be used to help reduce the number of kids entering kindergarten without having been to preschool first.
At this time 28% of OPS students are entering kindergarten with no preschool experience. That's better than the 33% from a few years ago, Constant said, but it could improve.
He does expect that number of students who aren't in preschool will dramatically decrease since the district added full-day preschool options and added the Seven Hills Head Start Preschool site. However, there still exist families who opt not to send their children to preschool, and those are the familiar OPS and AAHS hope to reach with these grant funds.
"We want to create some sort of engaging preschool booth," Constant said. "Take that booth to all the community events that we have around town. For instance, if we had it up and running in time we would have been at the Apple Festival, the Bar-B-Que Festival, wherever community events are. And then we go into our neighborhoods as well."
He said the booth will be similar to a college fair booth, with district and AAHS officials touting the benefits of early education for kids.
Hager Preschool Principal Sherry Baber said this grant will provide an exciting opportunity to help children in the community not attending preschool.
"We want to know why people aren't sending their kid to preschool," Baber said.
She said both organizations are hoping to provide material resources for families with kids not in preschool so they can work with their child at home to get them more kindergarten-ready.
She said a lot of people choose not to send their kid to preschool for a variety of reasons. Some might think their child is too young to be enrolled in formal education, or some might just want to keep their child at home longer.
However several families just don't meet the federal guidelines to be enrolled in Head Start, and they can't afford private preschool.
"They are in that middle area where they don't qualify for federally-funded preschool, but they also can't go the private preschool route," Baber said. "That happens to a lot of our families. We hate that. We wish we had universal preschool in Kentucky. At least for all 4-year-olds, but unfortunately, we don't have that."
Angela Messmer, Audubon Area Head Start director, said AAHS and OPS have been working to provide more opportunities for families, which in part has helped the community grow exponentially.
"We have recently been able to offer all-day preschool and this grant will allow us the opportunity to do even more for our families," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
