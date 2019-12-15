In an effort to help with the significant increase in students with individualized education plans, Owensboro Public Schools will be hiring an assistant director of special education.
According to Kim Johnson, OPS director of special education, this individual will be splitting some of her duties.
At the start of this school year, the district had almost 850 OPS students with IEPs, which was about a 100-student jump from last year. That prompted the district to hire a new special education teacher at Estes Elementary School in September.
Each spring, Johnson takes a look at the number of students with IEPs and special education teachers, including learning behavioral disability teachers, which is what kind of special ed teacher was added at Estes, to determine the student-to-teacher ratio. The state-mandated caseload limit is 15 students per teacher. It can be difficult to anticipate those numbers because it isn't known how many students there will be at the beginning of the next school year.
The situation at Estes is a prime example, Johnson said. She and other district officials have been monitoring the number of students with IEPs closely, and it is still unusually high at 849.
Johnson plans to continue monitoring the number of students with IEPs throughout the school year to see if staffing allocations will need to be adjusted. At this time, OPS has 58 special education teachers, as well as 10 speech-language pathologists who assist with students with IEPs, and 41 special education instructional coaches.
In early December of each school year, districts across the commonwealth do an "official count" of students with IEPs, and Johnson said OPS is still "definitely up." She and others in the district have been trying to analyze reasons for the increase.
"For some reason, and I can't really identify why, I think the largest reason for the increase is the number of students who have moved into our district who have an IEP in place when they come," Johnson said. "We are a transient district so we do have kids that move and come and go pretty regularly in our district, but for whatever reason this particular year, we have had more students move in with IEPs and we haven't had the equal number of kids who have moved out."
